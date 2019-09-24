Remember a video of Urvashi Rautela and Boney Kapoor went viral earlier this year where netizens claimed that the producer had touched Urvashi’s back ‘inappropriately’. It was Jayantilal Gada’s son Akshay Gada’s wedding reception where the video was recorded. Recently, Urvashi recalled the stressful time and came to the forefront to talk about the whole episode.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the Miss Diva 2015 opened up on the incident and said, “It was blown out of proportion. It was nothing like that. The video went viral overnight. We were supposed to work on a project. I was supposed to be part of a film, which he is doing with superstar Ajith… which I couldn’t do because of my movie dates. So, I knew him already. Because I couldn’t do a movie with him doesn’t mean I don’t have a relationship with him.”

“So, it was a great gesture. I had just entered the party and he was also there and the person who was getting married was also there. We were just clicking pictures and I don’t know… the photography or the angle or the way they captured it…it was so weird. Then it went to become such a huge and big thing. My phone was ringing non-stop for 7 days. So, I think it was blown out of proportion”, Urvashi added.

When the incident happened in April, Urvashi had taken to social media to slam the news report that claimed producer Boney Kapoor touched her inappropriately at a wedding function recently. “Presumably one of the India’s ‘SUPREME’ newspaper and this is ‘NEWS’!!?? Please don’t talk about GIRL POWER or WOMEN’S LIBERATION when YOU don’t know how to RESPECT/HONOUR GIRLS.” (sic)”, she tweeted.

Please dont talk about GIRL POWER or WOMEN’S LIBERATION when YOU don’t know how to RESPECT/HONOUR GIRLS. pic.twitter.com/QK2Xc2tuSB — URVASHI RAUTELA⚡️BijliKiTaar⚡️ (@UrvashiRautela) April 1, 2019