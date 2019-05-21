Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have been in a relationship with each other for a long time now and will soon tie the knot. While earlier Varun’s father David Dhawan revealed that the wedding might take place next year, reports suggest that the couple will be tying the knot in December.

A source close to the actor informed Pinkvilla that, “The Dhawans are planning a big wedding towards the year-end. Varun and Natasha and the families have decided on a December date for the big day. In all probabilities, it will be a destination marriage. As of now, they are looking at getting the entire contingent to Goa for a beach wedding”.

View this post on Instagram Happy diwali 👷‍♂️👩🏻‍⚕️ A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Nov 7, 2018 at 9:51am PST



The source further went on to reveal about the guest list and said, “Only their closest buddies from the film fraternity will be invited for the Goan shaadi and the lovebirds plan to throw a lavish reception party back in Mumbai for everyone”.

In an earlier interview with MenXP, David Dhawan spoke about Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s wedding and said, “His marriage will happen next year maybe. I am very happy with their relationship. What more does a father need?”.

On the professional front, the father-son duo will be reuniting with the remake of Coolie No. 1. The film will also star Sara Ali Khan opposite Varun. Earlier, Varun talked about the film and told a daily that even though the film is a remake of the 1991 film that featured Govinda and Karisma Kapoor, the storyline will not be the same. He went on to say that writer Farhad Samji has added many new elements to the narrative and that there will be many twists.