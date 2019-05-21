Varun Dhawan who has worked with Remo D’Souza in ABCD 2 and is now collaborating for Street Dancer recently shared a heartfelt post for the director expressing years on emotions with Remo.

Varun took to his Instagram handle to share pictures with Remo from the sets of his film. Through the post, he expressed how he felt about the director and the bond they share. He captioned it, “Years of emotion is expressed in a single take. Give and take is the most fun part of the relationship between a director and actor #streetdancer3 #setlife #mylife #myhome”.

The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor opposite Varun Dhawan. Earlier, the makers revealed that the first choice was Bharat actor Katrina Kaif but due to her busy schedule she had to opt out of the film. Talking about the same, Remo was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, “We wanted Katrina Kaif, but the date issue happened as Bharat came in line. We were starting the film and that’s how we had to change the female lead”.

The film will also star Prabhudheva, Shakti Mohan and Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles. The shooting started in Punjab in January. Varun shared the news on Twitter by sharing a video that featured Remo, chairman and managing director of T-Series, Bhushan Kumar, and actress Sonam Bajwa.

Sharing the video, he wrote, “As we begin we seek ur blessings before reaching Punjab for the first sched of #3 with @bajwasonam @remodsouza @itsBhushanKumar”.

As we begin we seek ur blessings before reaching Punjab for the first sched of #3 with @bajwasonam @remodsouza @itsBhushanKumar pic.twitter.com/YU12e8B9B4 — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) January 22, 2019

This is the second time Varun and Shraddha will be seen on-screen. They were earlier paired in Remo’s ABCD 2. The film is slated to hit the screens on November 8 this year.