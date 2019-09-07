Fans have been gushing over the super-hot pictures that Ileana D’Cruz has been posting on her social media page lately. The latest to be clean bowled is her Main Tera Hero co-star Varun Dhawan.

Ileana shared a picture on Instagram where she could be seen posing seductively while lying down in a white swimsuit. “Waiting for the sun to come out…” she captioned the image.

Varun commented on her post with a “thunder” emoji.

Other B-Towners also couldn’t help gushing. Malaika Arora commented with a couple of “fire” emojis.

On the work front, Ileana will next be seen in Anees Bazmee’s Pagalpanti, where she stars alongside Anil Kapoor and John Abraham.