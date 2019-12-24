The cast of Street Dancer 3D Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor are currently on a promotional spree for their upcoming film directed by Remo D’Souza. After releasing the trailer and first song Muqabla and receiving a positive response, Varun has now taken to his social media handle to share a video of him dancing on the ‘Muqabala’ song with his guru Ganesh Acharyaa and it is unmissable! The actor has introduced the Muqabla Challenge for his fans.

In the challenge video, we can see Varun Dhawan grooving like a pro in full josh donning a red sweatshirt and black pants. Along with him, master and choreographer Ganesh Acharya dances with same steps on Prabhudheva’s old song. He captioned, “@ #MuqablaChallenge with masterji @ganeshacharyaa बहुत किया मस्ती ,अब दिखाओ थोड़ी चुस्ती. This is open to only fans remodsouza @shraddhakapoor @norafatehi #streetdancer3d releasing 24 th January.”

Watch the Muqabla Challenge here:

The Muqabla song features Prabhu Deva’s killer dance moves that will make you go nostalgic and will fresh your childhood memories. It also features some of the stunning dance moves from Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. The song is a new rendition of the iconic song ‘Muquabla’. The original song was composed by AR Rahman and now it has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi. The song has been crooned by Yash Narvekar and Parampara Thakur. The lyrics have been penned down by Shabbir Ahmed and Tanishk Bagchi.