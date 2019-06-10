Govinda’s popular film Coolie No. 1’s remake is in the news. Filmmaker David Dhawan has kicked off the popular No. 1 franchise under his home production banner with the remake of Coolie No. 1. The latest development on the film is that Varun Dhawan has refuted reports claiming that an entire VT station (Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station) has been recreated in London for filming ‘Coolie No. 1’ remake.

The reports have alleged that the film could not be shot at Mumbai VT station due to security concerns, and subsequently, a VT station has been created in London. The Judwaa 2 actor took to his Twitter account to deny the reports and wrote, “Not true but this actually made me laugh thank u for the humour.”

Check Varun Dhawan’s tweet on false reports:

Not true but this actually made me laugh thank u for the humour https://t.co/yKIII1jhNF — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) June 10, 2019

The reboot of Coolie No. 1 will have Varun Dhawan along with Sara Ali Khan for the first time. The film is expected to go on floors in August, this year, and will hit the screens on May 1, 2020.

According to the Mumbai Mirror reports the film is being taken to the Thai capital because the makers want to have a different modern set up with a few tweaking in the original screenplay. This is similar to what they did with the remake of Salman Khan starrer ‘Judwaa’. The new film featuring Varun, Jacqueline Fernandes and Taapsee Pannu was set in London.

The original film, which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead, was directed by Varun’s father and filmmaker David Dhawan. David will direct the upcoming film and it will be produced by Vashu Bhagnani, who also bankrolled the 1995 classic comedy.

Varun Dhawan was last seen in ‘Kalank’ and on the other hand Sara Ali Khan’s last was ‘Simmba’.