Actor Varun Dhawan has given a nod to a new film after the remake of Coolie No. 1 and the biopic on second lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. The actor is set to team up with Shashank Khaitan who directed Varun in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. This film, however, is not the third film in the popular Dulhania series. As revealed by a report in Mumbai Mirror, Varun and Shashank are gearing up for an out-and-out commercial entertainer with two female actors in the lead.

As per the report, Dharma Productions has finalised Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani in the roles opposite Varun in the yet-to-be-titled film. This is going to be Varun’s third time association with Shashank and the fifth film with Karan Johar’s production house after Student of The Year, Kalank and the Dulhania series.

The actor is working with his filmmaker dad in the remake of Coolie No. 1. The film features Sara Ali Khan in the lead and is still being shot. After this, he is gearing up to play a real-life war hero in the Sriram Raghavan directorial. Varun is expected to join Dharma in a quirky role in mid-2020. Both Kiara and Bhumi are also busy with their lineup of films.

Kiara recently wrapped up Indu Ki Jawaani and resumed the shoot of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. She also has Good Newws coming up for release. Bhumi saw quite a busy year with back-to-back three releases in her kitty. She was seen with Taapsee Pannu in Saand Ki Aankh, followed by Bala with Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam. The actor is now gearing up for her upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh with Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan. She will begin preparing for her role in Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht now. Bhumi will also be seen in Dharma’s other project titled Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship with Vicky Kaushal.

Meanwhile, Shashank’s last screen outing was Dhadak that launched Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter in Bollywood.