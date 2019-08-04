Varun Dhawan took to Twitter to praise ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ which released on August 2 in India, especially the homage paid to the Samoan culture in the movie. He wrote, “Watched #HobbsAndShaw . It’s great fun in the cinema. @TheRock really brings its. Loved the homage paid to the Samoan culture. The London chase sequence has to be the best”.

To much surprise, Varun Dhawan received a tweet back from his hero, Dwayne Johnson. He noticed his tweet and retweeted what he wrote about the movie adding, “Mahalo brother and glad you loved it. You are the best.”

Happy to see Dwayne noticing his tweet and reverting, Varun tweeted “Childhood dreams do come true.”

‘Hobbs and Shaw’ which opened to a lukewarm response minted Rs 13.15 crore on the first day of release stars Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham. The film also features Idris Elba, Vanessa Kirby, and Helen Mirren in the pivotal roles. Helmed by David Leitch and written by Chris Morgan, ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ released in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Varun has recently wrapped up Remo D’Souza’s ‘Street Dancer 3D’, wherein he is paired opposite Shraddha Kapoor. He will also star in ‘Coolie No. 1’ remake.

(With inputs from ANI)