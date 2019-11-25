After the success of Veere Di Wedding that released last year, the makers are planning a sequel to the film that starred Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania in the lead. The film was touted as India’s first commercial entertainer based on women’s friendship and was received well at the Box Office. Now, as revealed by a news daily, producers Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor are teaming up once again to take the story forward from where it ended in part one.

A report in Mid-Day suggests that the script of the film is being written and once it’s locked, all four actors will be approached again to reprise their characters. The report further quotes a source close to the development saying the team is quite excited about the sequel and the second film will focus on how the individual relationships of these four friends evolve through years. “The first film did well at the Box Office. Discussions about a sequel have been on for a while, and the makers wanted to take the story forward from where part one ended. The second instalment will explore how the girls’ relationships evolve,” the source said.

The release date of the film is not decided yet. However, the makers have planned to begin it by mid-2020. Veere Di Wedding came out as a breath of fresh air amid many heavily dramatic action entertainers that released that year. It was a sweet film made from a woman’s perspective and challenged the existing social notions towards women that put them in an inferior position than men. Many deemed the film to be an Indian version of Hollywood’s Sex And The City. It was directed by Shashanka Ghosh.

Are you excited for part two then?