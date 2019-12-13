Veteran actor Moushumi Chatterjee’s daughter Payal Sinha passed away at the age of 45 due to juvenile diabetes on Thursday. She was suffering from type 1 diabetes since she was young and was in coma since 2018. With years passing, her health deteriorated and she lost the battle to her life. She got married to businessman Dicky Sinha in 2010.

Last year, Moushumi went through a courtroom battle for Payal’s custody where she accused her daughter’s husband Dicky and her in-laws for neglecting her health. She also claimed that they refused to pay Payal’s medical bills and even prevented her daughter to meet her mother. Moushumi said in the petition that her daughter had been discharged from the hospital and was put on home care. Her treatment as prescribed by physiotherapy was also discontinued.

Actor Tusshar Kapoor took to Twitter to pay his last respect and wrote, “Saddened to hear of the demise of Payal Chatterjee! Have seen her a lot in my childhood days! Deepest condolences to Moushumi Chatterjee ji and family!”

Karanvir Bohra also tweeted, “It’s the hardest test to go thru when you outlive your children. So so sad to hear the demise of #Payalchatterjee my Deepest condolences to #Moushimichatterjee ji and her family.”

Moushumi Chatterjee is known for her work in Bengali and Hindi cinema. She was last seen in the 2017 film Piku along with Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. After Piku, Moushumi left the industry.

In 2019, she joined the BJP in the national capital before Lok Sabha elections.