Sharmila Tagore, who is one of the finest actors of Bollywood, has recently graced the stage of a fashion show. The Kashmir Ki Kali walked the ramp in a beautiful pastel peach saree with intricate embroidery teamed up with shimmery sequin nude blouse. She accessorised her look with a stunning diamond necklace and matching chandelier earrings. She completed her look with a watch and a ring. The Chupke Chupke actor walked the ramp for the Dabiti collection by Ambika Jain and Divya Bindra Kapoor.

Sharmila was accompanied by Saand ki Aankh actor Bhumi Pednekar, who looked gorgeous in a pastel cape lehenga. With diamond jewellery, she completed her look with subtle makeup and wavy tresses.

The pictures and videos of Sharmila soon made its way to social media and instantly went viral. Being the epitome of grace, her fans just can’t get their eyes off her.

Recently, she talked about Taimur always being into the limelight. She said, “This is the age of social media. I am very old fashioned. I don’t think children should be exposed to all this.”

Talking about Sara, she said, “I am so impressed with Sara in all her interviews more than the films. Of course, she is a wonderful actress but all her interviews show how humble, how polite, how savvy she is. I am very proud of her.” She went on to reveal the piece of advice that Sara gave to her about Taimur receiving so much attention around. She said that Sara told her, “If you can’t beat them, join them.”