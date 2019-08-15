Veteran actor Vidya Sinha, who was admitted in the hospital and was on ventilator support passed away in Criticare Hospital Juhu on Thursday at 12 noon at the age of 72. Earlier this week, Pati, Patni Aur Woh actor was reported to be in a critical condition after she diagnosed with a lung and heart disorder. The disorder originated a few years ago and it worsened in the last three months. She was taken to the hospital while she was in a serious condition.

According to the reports, when the ventilator support was removed, her oxygen levels dropped and she became breathless.

Earlier, her condition became stable. Her blood pressure and pulse rate are normal at the time of going to press, but she continues to be under observation in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). She has been kept on PAP (Positive Airway Pressure) ventilator. “Her prolonged medical issues had aggravated, leading to breathlessness and she even developed heart and lung disorders, leading to more breathlessness. All that has been taken care of,” a hospital official told Hindustan Times, adding she might have to spend the next few days in hospital: “She will have to stay here till complete recovery.”

Vidya Sinha is best remembered for her roles in Basu Chatterjee’s middle-of-the-road romances such as Rajnigandha (1974) and Chhoti Si Baat (1976), and BR Chopra’s Pati, Patni Aur Woh (1978). Her last notable role was in Salman Khan’s 2011 Eid release, Bodyguard. In recent times, she has been busy with television assignments. She was seen in shows such as Ekta Kapoor’s Kaavyanjali, besides Kulfi Kumarr Bajewala.

Vidya’s first marriage was with Venkateshwaran Iyer in 1968. They adopted a daughter, Jahnvi. After Iyer’s demise, she married an Australia-based doctor named Netaji Bhimrao Salunkhe, whom she met at an online chat room in 2001 but divorced in 2009. She had filed a complaint of domestic violence in January 2009. A court order subsequently directed Salunkhe to pay Rs 10,000 per month as maintenance payments.