Music director and Padma Bhushan recipient Khayyam has been hospitalised in Mumbai following a lung infection. The 93-year-old composer was taken to Sujoy hospital on Sunday after he collapsed at his residence. Ghazal Singer Talat Aziz told Indian Express, “I was called after he collapsed. We took him to the hospital. He is in the Intensive Care Unit but stable. The doctors, however, haven’t told us when he will be relieved from the hospital.”

Aziz also spoke to PTI and said, “He is right now in ICU, serious but stable. Doctors are attending to him. At this point, we don’t know when he will get discharged from the hospital but we are all praying for his speedy recovery.”

Khayyam was honoured with Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 2007 and in 2011 he was bestowed with Padma Bhushan.

Some of his notable work include Kabhi Kabhie (1976), Trishul (1978), Noorie (1979), Umrao Jaan (1981) and Razia Sultan (1983) among others.