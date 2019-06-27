Veteran Telugu actor-director Vijaya Nirmala passes away today in Hyderabad at the age of 73. She breathed her last in the early hours of Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Continental Hospitals in Gachibowli.

Vijaya Nirmala had acted in more than 200 films, directed about 47 films and produced 11 films, she entered the Guinness Book of Records as the female director of the most films. She was also awarded prestigious Raghupathi Venkaiah award by Andhra Pradesh government for her great contribution to the Telugu film industry.

Actor Manchu Manoj took to Twitter to share his condolences. He wrote, “You came, Created History where no one can come close to it for the ages to come and now u left us … Will Miss u Nanni, Rest In Peace … Strength to Family , Friend’s ,Welwishers and Fans … # VijayaNirmala Garu Your movies will Remain Forever”.

Take a look at the post:

More details awaited.