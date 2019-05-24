One of Bollywood’s most versatile actors, Vicky Kaushal has been winning hearts of many with his performance in films like Masaan, Manmarziyaan, Raazi, and others. Recently, the actor talked about his character in Manmarziyaan and said that the film has been one of the most liberating experiences for him as an actor.

In a recent statement, Vicky said, “Manmarziyaan has been one of the most liberating experiences for me as an actor. I believe the character Vicky Sandhu to be my alter ego and to completely surrender to that character and to the world of Anurag Kashyap (filmmaker) was one of the most learning experiences for me”.

View this post on Instagram Dhyaan kithhey?! #Manmarziyaan #14thSept A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on Sep 5, 2018 at 11:03pm PDT

“It was the first time I was collaborating with Tapsee (Pannu) and Abhishek (Bachchan) and had a blast shooting with them,” he added.

Taapsee also talked about her character Rumi and said, “I’m a black or white person in real life, but this character is confused and indecisive. So, I couldn’t relate to her. Then she (casting person) said something which was the reason I took up the film. She told me, ‘Had it not been for that patch, it would have been a cakewalk for you’. That became the selling point for me”.

Abhishek feels “every actor brings a lot of himself or herself to a character and also takes a lot back.” Abhishek then went on to say, “There are several shades of me in Robbie”.

Meanwhile, Vicky was last seen in Uri: The Surgical Strike and will next be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Udham Singh and in a horror comedy opposite Bhumi Pednekar.

(With inputs from IANS)