The Uri: The Surgical Strike actor Vicky Kaushal, who is spending time with the Indian army at the Indo-China border area of Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, has turned chef for the troops. The actor, who is all set to don the military uniform for the second time for a film, shared a series of pictures on Instagram making rotis for the first time in his life. “The first-ever roti I made… glad it was for the army,” he wrote.

In the pictures, an excited Vicky, donning a green jacket and camo cap, is seen taking cooking lessons from the chef of the Army mess and learning the art of making roti. Earlier on Wednesday, the Manmarziyan actor gave a glimpse of his visit by sharing a picture with the Indian Army personnel on his Instagram.

Take a look at the chef Vicky Kaushal:

After a few minutes of the upload, comments started pouring from the fans and one of them was from a celebrity chef Saransh Goila who suggested him to do a gol roti challenge. He wrote, “Vicky! Let’s do a gol roti challenge 😁”.

Another fan was impressed by his efforts and commented, “Perfect husband material” and “Marry me”.

Vicky Kaushal is all set for a film based on the life of India’s first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. He even shared the first look of him as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw and wrote, “I feel honoured, emotional and proud of getting a chance to unfold the journey of this fearless patriot, the swashbuckling general, the first Field Marshal of India- SAM MANEKSHAW. Remembering him on his death anniversary today and embracing the new beginnings with @meghnagulzar and #RonnieScrewvala”.

Vicky Kaushal was last seen in 2019 blockbuster film Uri: The Surgical Strike. The film that was based on the 2016 Uri attack presented Vicky in the role of Major Vihaan Singh Shergill of the Indian Army.