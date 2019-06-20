Vicky Kaushal has constantly been impressing the audience with his work in films like Masaan, Raazi, Uri: the Surgical Strike among others. He is currently gearing up for Shoojit Sircar‘s Sardar Udham Singh. Recently, the actor shared his experience working with Shoojit and said that it was like a dream come true

Vicky recently attended the Grazia Millennial Awards where he interacted with the media and said, “We are giving our the best to make this film. It’s a wonderful story to be told about a revolutionary Udham Singh and it’s my dream come true moment to be working with Shoojit Sircar sir. I am really looking forward to the release of the film”.

View this post on Instagram @missindiaorg @amandeepkaur87 @dior #MissIndia2019 A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on Jun 16, 2019 at 8:47pm PDT

He further went on to talk about how he chooses to be part of a film and said, “I haven’t planned it in a specific manner. When you read a story and if it appeals to you and if the director is good, then I try to be part of that film”.

“I feel very lucky that I am getting opportunities to work with some of the best directors and it helps me to grow as an actor,” the Raman Raghav actor added.

Vicky’s brother Sunny Kaushal recently made his debut with Gold and has been applauded for his performance in the film. Talking about his keenness to work with Sunny, Vicky said, “It is up to directors and producers to cast us in their film. If we will get the opportunity, we will be excited for it”.

In Sardar Udham Singh, Vicky will be seen as Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O’ Dwyer, former lieutenant governor of Punjab, in revenge for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar in 1919. Singh was tried and convicted of murder and hanged in July 1940.