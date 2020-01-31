After releasing posters of Bollywood horror film ‘Bhoot: The Haunted Ship’, Vicky Kaushal shares a short teaser clip from the film on Instagram. The actor is all set to go on the darker side. In the teaser, Kaushal is seen exploring a dark abandoned place with a torch in his hand. Walls stained with blood emerge and in one place Kaushal is seen looking at a wall where he finds an image of his face plastered with blood-soaked handprints. The teaser ends with Vicky being silenced by a set of hands, screaming as he is pulled inside a wall.

While sharing the teaser, Vicky writes, “Drown yourself…in fear. #Bhoot Trailer out on MONDAY. #BhootTrailer3rdFeb #TheHauntedShip”. Filmmaker Karan Johar maintained the hype around Dharma Productions’ first horror flick venture with the trailer which will release on February 3, 2020.

Watch the teaser here:



In the first poster of the film that was released, we see Vicky screaming on top of his voice while many hands are crawling on him and also strangling him. Karan wrote, “All ‘hands’ on deck, the horror is coming your way.”

The film features Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana in central roles. Earlier on Thursday, the actors shared two spooky posters of the film. This is the first time that Vicky is attempting the horror genre. The film is directed by debutant Bhanu Pratap Singh.

‘Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship’ is based on a true accident that took place in Mumbai, and tells the story of a couple on an abandoned ship lying static on a beach. The movie is slated to hit theatres on February 21, 2020, and will clash with Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan’.