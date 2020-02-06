Vicky Kaushal has got some interesting films in his kitty. After wrapping up Takht with Karan Johar, the actor will reunite with his Uri director – Aditya Dhar for his next titled The Immortal Ashwatthama. Vicky is currently in his Takht mode and has been learning horse riding and sword fighting for his role in the film. As reported by Mumbai Mirror, the actor will have to invest the same amount of learning skills to prepare for his role in the Aditya Dhar directorial. The report mentioned that Vicky’s character in the film demands a muscular look and fill training in various Mixed Martial Arts with a major focus on Krav Maga and Jujutsu. He was also supposed to master the art of sword fighting and horse riding but he’s already learning these techniques as part of his prep for Takht.

While for Uri, Vicky went for a 90-95 kg weight, for his appearance in the new film, he is going to be around 105-110 kg. The report quoted a source close to the development revealing that Vicky and the team of The Immortal Ashwatthama will shoot the film in a start-to-finish schedule outside India. The makers have decided to shoot the film in Greenland, New Zealand, Namibia and Tokyo. The post-production work on the film, including VFX, will be done in the US.

While all the pre-production work is set and the film is ready to go on the floors in the middle of the year after Vicky wraps up Takht (which is beginning in March), the female lead is not yet announced. As per the report, the female lead is also required to do a lot of action in the film and the makers are searching for someone who has done some bit of the same in her previous movies. More details about the film are awaited.