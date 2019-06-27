After Raazi, Meghna Gulzar and Vicky Kaushal reunite for a film based on the life of India’s first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to share his look from the film. The actor wrote, “I feel honoured, emotional and proud of getting a chance to unfold the journey of this fearless patriot, the swashbuckling general, the first Field Marshal of India- SAM MANEKSHAW. Remembering him on his death anniversary today and embracing the new beginnings with @meghnagulzar and #RonnieScrewvala”

Vicky has established himself as a versatile actor. His role in Sanju and Uri: The Surgical Strike made him an overnight star. The new upcoming project will be produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

Take a look at Vicky Kaushal’s post:

Meghna Gulzar also took to Instagram handle to share the first look. She wrote, “A Soldier’s Soldier. A Gentleman’s Gentleman. In remembrance, on the death anniversary of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. It is my honour to tell the story of one of India’s greatest war heroes, with @vickykaushal09 essaying the historic man! #RonnieScrewvala”.

As per the reports, Vicky Kaushal’s parents would tell him that Sam Manekshaw was a fearless patriot and an amazing leader. He crafted the Indian Army‘s finest victory in the 1971 war against Pakistan.