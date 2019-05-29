From Masaan to the recently released Uri: The Surgical Strike, Vicky Kaushal has nailed his performance in all his films so far. The actor is currently busy with the shooting of Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham Singh. The first look of the film was released last month and left audience awestruck. In the poster, Vicky has a real scar on his cheekbone after going through an injury on the sets of Bhanu Pratap Singh’s next film. Now, reports suggest that the makers of Sardar Udham Singh made use of the scar for his role.

According to a report in Mid-Day, Udham Singh had hurt himself on his arm during the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. When Shoojit heard about Vicky’s injury and stitches, he decided to use the scar in the film as a reminder of Udham Singh’s arm injury.

As per the report, “When he (Vicky) reported to the set in Russia, Shoojit and the team decided to use the scar prominently instead of hiding it with makeup. They felt that a facial scar, instead of one on the arm, would serve well as a reminder of that fateful day to the protagonist and depict his anguish more strongly. So, it worked out well for the film’s first look”.

Shoojit Sircar said, “We had a scar in the film already; so fortunately or unfortunately, it helped our look”.

Meanwhile, in the film, Vicky will bring alive the story of Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O’ Dwyer, a lieutenant governor of Punjab, in revenge for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar in 1919. Singh was subsequently tried and convicted of murder and hanged in July 1940. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, Sardar Udham Singh is slated to release in 2020. Other films in his kitty are Takht and Saare Jahan Se Acha. Vicky will also be exploring the horror genre in debutante Bhanu Pratap Singh’s film.