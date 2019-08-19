Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is a class apart entertainer. The actor never fails to impress us with his quirky acting skills. Vicky is one of those actors who just entertain you as soon as he is on-screen. After winning hearts with his spectacular performance in films like Raazi, Sanju, and Uri, Vicky Kaushal grabs netizens’ attention after sharing his childhood picture sitting inside the fridge.

The actor who recently bagged the National award for the Best Actor for his film ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike, captioned the photo as, “Fridge potato. Circa ’88,”. A calm Vicky can be seen sitting inside a fridge, donned in a white half-sleeved kurta and matching knickers. With big eyes, messy hair, and a black thread around his neck, the ‘Manmarziyaan’ actor looks every bit adorable as he gives a picture-perfect post with a smile.

While netizens are loving young Vicky (the picture has garnered over 555,046 likes in just a few hours), Ranveer Singh commented “Oye hoye! Grab the blob of ice-cream sitting in the freezer! 😍💕”.

Several other Bollywood celebrities also reacted to the picture. Designer Masaba Gupta wrote, “You could totally have been my twin baby brother.” Actor Manav Vij commented, “Shuru ton he banda hot hai cool hon di poori koshish kitti jaa rahi hai.” A Youtube blogger wrote, “Digging the double chin!”

Take a look at Vicky Kaushal’s pic here:

A few days ago, Vicky Kaushal received a surprise gift from megastar Amitabh Bachchan. It was an appreciation note, congratulating him for the win of the National Film Award for Best Actor for Uri. Big B sent a bouquet and a handwritten note to the actor. Vicky took to his Instagram stories to share the photograph of the note, which read: “A most deserving National Award… May more follow in time. Keep up the good work.” He captioned the image: “This means the world to me! Thank you Bachchan sir and Jaya ma’am”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky will be seen next in films like period drama ‘Takht,’ ‘Bhoot Part One – The Haunted Ship,’ and an untitled film where he will be seen as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, helmed by Meghna Gulzar.