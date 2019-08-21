Actor Taapsee Pannu recently shared her childhood picture on Instagram. On Tuesday, Mission Mangal actor shared a post talking about the importance of sports in a student’s life and how several children don’t get the privilege. In the photo, Taapsee can be seen in a school uniform, sporting two-braided pigtails, along with two schoolmates.

“Sports have been an integral part of my life. School race tracks became my war zone every year and thanks to a supportive family and encouraging school teachers I could have my moment of glory. Unfortunately, many kids don’t have that support system Why the gap,” she captioned the picture.



Soon, her Mannmarziyaan co-star Vicky Kaushal left a comment that left netizens in splits. He wrote, “Pakka do chaar ko dhakka zaroor maara hoga (you must have definitely pushed four or five people).” Vicky was referring to the fact that in the picture, Taapsee and the two other girls are on a podium, with the actor at the top spot.

To which, Taapsee replied: “Ji nahi! I am a very fair player! Look at that innocent face!”

Directer Anurag Kashyap wrote: “Chalo koi toh award mila, (At least you got some award).”

Taapsee responded by saying: “Ha ha ha. School college sab theek tha life mein uske baad the competitions became TOO FAIR (Everything was fine in school and college but life after that became too fair)”.

Meanwhile, Taapsee Pannu is currently enjoying the success of Mission Mangal. She will be next seen in Saand Ki Aankh alongside Bhumi Pednekar. With this film, Tushar Hiranandani will be marking his directorial debut. The film is jointly produced by Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar. It also features Prakash Jha and Vicky Kadian in pivotal roles.

Chandro (87) and Prakashi (82) from Uttar Pradesh’s Johri village, reportedly took up sharpshooting in their 50s and are fondly called shooter ‘dadis’ for being the world’s oldest female sharpshooters.