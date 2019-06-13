Vicky Kaushal, is the current talk of the town, for his personality, acting, humour, and the list goes on. Vicky is not just a great actor but also one of the most humble and down to earth celebrity and his social media and interviews say it all. His latest tweet for a fan who respected his privacy after spotting him at a cafe will surely make you go aww.

Recently, a fan spotted Vicky at a cafe but unlike the usual fans, she chose not to disturb him while he enjoys his personal space. Later, the fan’s husband tagged Vicky in a tweet and wrote, “ @ vickykaushal09 my wifey saw you today in the jam jam cafe, was sitting next to your table but too shy to come up and talk. And thought that privacy should be given to the stars. I am saying hi on her behalf and we really love your acting. Take care!!”.

To this, Vicky replied, “Pass my regards. I appreciate her for respecting my privacy. Next time, feel free, I’d be happy to have a conversation :)”.

Vicky Kaushal is just unstoppable when it comes to nailing a role. He gets involved in his character that it gets difficult for one to believe that it is reel and not real. After giving the audience some amazing films, the actor is all set to explore the horror genre. He will be seen in Bhanu Pratap Singh’s Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. The first poster of the film was released on June 10 and left audiences jaws dropped.

Vicky earlier unveiled the spooky poster on Instagram and wrote, “Sink into the world of fear! Presenting #Bhoot Part One – The Haunted Ship, directed by @bhanu.singh.91 . In cinemas 15th November, 2019. “.

Vicky will also be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham Singh and bring alive the story of Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O’ Dwyer, a lieutenant governor of Punjab, in revenge for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar in 1919. Singh was subsequently tried and convicted of murder and hanged in July 1940. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, Sardar Udham Singh is slated to release in 2020. Other films in his kitty are Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, Takht and Saare Jahan Se Acha.