The buzz around her upcoming movie, Mission Mangal, is too massive and thunderous to go unnoticed and as fans and critics alike hail Vidya Balan for another outstanding performance in what could be made out of the trailer, the multi-talented actor has added another feather to her cap to achievements. Recently, Vidya acted in Natkhat, her first short film ever but if this feat was not enough celebratory, the actress even turned producer for the same.

Having no pre-plans to venture into this stream, Vidya took it up in an instant after she read the script of Natkhat. Sharing the picture of a clapperboard, Vidya revealed further details in the caption that read, “I’m happy and excited that a few days ago, I did my first short film as an actor …. The film is called Natkhat and has me in a new role….that of ‘PRODUCER‘ …. I never had plans to turn producer but the story written by @annukampa_harsh and #ShaanVyas propelled me in that direction 😍…Its been a new and precious experience working with @shaanvs the director and his team, and to be partnering with #RonnieScrewvala & @rsvpmovies on this beautiful and powerful story. Can’t wait to share it with my world and hoping that it speaks to you like it did to me. (sic)”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vidya Balan will be next seen in Mission Mangal along with Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menon. Mission Mangal is directed by Jagan Shakti and produced by Fox Star Hindi and Hope Productions. The film, that’s expected to show the same inspiring story, is slated to hit the screens as the big Independence Day release this year.