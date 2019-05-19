Arjun Reddy actor Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming film ‘Hero’, which had its official launch in March, will be going on floors from May 22. According to the reports, actor Vijay will be joining the shoot once he is done with the promotions of his latest ‘Dear Comrade’. The film will see Vijay opposite Malavika Mohanan and is being directed by Anand Annamalai. It is his debut as a director.

Film ‘Hero’ is a sports drama and Vijay will be seen as a professional biker in it. The film will be simultaneously made in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Noted Telugu production house Mythri Movie Makers is bankrolling the project.

The makers of ‘Hero took to Twitter and shared a few photos from the launch event today. Vijay looks stylish as ever in traditional avatar while Malavika looks stunning in a pastel sari. The caption reads as, “#Hero launched! Starring @TheDeverakonda, @MalavikaM_ and Directed by the debutant #AnandAnnamalai. Thank you @sivakoratala garu and Gottipati Ravi garu for gracing the pooja event!”.

Starring @TheDeverakonda, @MalavikaM_ and Directed by the debutant #AnandAnnamalai. Thank you @sivakoratala garu and Gottipati Ravi garu for gracing the pooja event! pic.twitter.com/6cSTlffU3e — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) May 19, 2019

For the uninitiated Malavika Mohanan was seen in Majid Majidi’s Beyond The Clouds and Rajinikanth’s Petta. Hero, on the other hand, is reportedly set against the backdrop of bike racing. The movie will also see Kannada model-actor Diganth in a pivotal role.