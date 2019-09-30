Veteran actor Viju Khote who is known for playing Kalia in Sholay and Robert in Andaz Apna Apna passed away on Monday morning in Mumbai. He was 77-year-old. Viju Khote’s popular dialogue ‘Sardar maine aapka namak khaaya hai, sardar’, is the most memorable lines in Bollywood.

While the cause of his death is unknown, Viju breathed his last at his home in Mumbai. According to the reports, he was not keeping well for a few months.

His another famous dialogue from Andaz Apna Apna, “Galti se mistake hogya” has been popular from over four decades. Viju Khote has acted in more than 300 films in Hindi and Marathi. He was also seen in television shows and Marathi plays. His role in the TV show Zabaan Sambhalke was also immensely popular.

He was last seen in 2018 film Jaane Kyun De Yaaron. Some of Viju’s popular films were Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge, Golmaal 3, Club 60 among others.

Viju Khote was the younger brother of Toilet Ek Prem Katha actor Shubha Khote. Their father Nandu Khote was a noted stage actor and in silent movies.