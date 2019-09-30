Veteran actor Viju Khote who is known for playing Kalia in Sholay and Robert in Andaz Apna Apna passed away on Monday morning in Mumbai due to multiple organ failure. He was 77-year-old. Viju breathed his last at his home in Mumbai. According to the reports, he was not keeping well for a few months. “He passed away today at 6:55 am peacefully in his sleep at the residence. He has been unwell since quite some time. He had multiple organ failure,” actor Bhavana Balsavar, his niece, told PTI.

She further said, “He did not wish to die in the hospital so we had brought him home a few days ago. It is a great loss for all of us”.

The last rites of Viju Khote will be performed at Chandan Wadi around 11 am.

Viju Khote’s popular dialogue from Sholay “Sardar maine aapka namak khaaya hai, Sardar”, is the most memorable lines in Bollywood. His another famous dialogue from Andaz Apna Apna, “Galti se mistake hogya” has also been popular from over four decades. Viju Khote has acted in more than 300 films in Hindi and Marathi. He was also seen in television shows and Marathi plays. His role in the TV show Zabaan Sambhalke was also immensely popular.

He was last seen in 2018 film Jaane Kyun De Yaaron. Some of Viju’s popular films were Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge, Golmaal 3, Club 60 among others.

Viju Khote was the younger brother of Toilet Ek Prem Katha actor Shubha Khote. Their father Nandu Khote was a noted stage actor and in silent movies.