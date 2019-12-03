All the ladies out there, there is bad news that actor Vikrant Massey is no longer single as he confirms that he is engaged to his long-time girlfriend Sheetal Thakur in a Roka ceremony. The couple reportedly got engaged in November in a private ceremony which had only close friends and family in attendance however refused to divulge any details about his wedding.

While speaking to the entertainment portal Koimoi, Vikrant said “I think I would like to speak about this at the right time, but yes we had a very small private function. I would talk about marriage and everything at the right time,”

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur have reportedly been dating for the past four years (2015) and have often shared photos of each other on Instagram.

Vikrant and Sheetal have featured together in the web-series “Broken But Beautiful”. The couple played husband and wife in the web series. Speaking about working with Sheetal in his latest project, Vikrant shared that he channelizes his real-life emotions into many scenes which had helped him with his acting. He continued, “Her presence in my real life really benefitted her presence in my reel life.”

On their Instagram feeds, owe can see a lot of their loved-up photographs with each other.

