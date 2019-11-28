Actor Anushka Sharma and Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli are the power-packed couple of Bollywood. The couple’s PDA on social media is all heart and fans instantly fall in love with them. From spending a romantic evening together to their vacations, the duo never misses giving couple goals. Earlier today, taking to Instagram, Virat has shared a photo from their movie date and both look adorable as they strike a post for a selfie.

While Virat looks dapper in a blue shirt, Anushka looks gorgeous in mustard coloured top teamed up with golden locket, a pair of hoops and minimal makeup.

Sharing the post, he wrote, “About last night. At the movies with this hottie @anushkasharma. (sic)”

Take a look at the photo here:



Earlier, Virat has shared a romantic post where the couple can be seen walking down the hill. Virat captioned it as, “Walking together in the journey of life with nothing But love @anushkasharma. (sic)”



Meanwhile, on the professional front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s movie Zero alongside actors Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif where she played the role of a scientist who is suffering from cerebral palsy. As of now, she is yet to make an announcement about her next project. As per the reports, she might have just given a nod to her next film as rumour has it that she is expected to play the role of a cop in her next. As revealed by DNA, Anushka has liked the script and she can’t wait to announce it soon.