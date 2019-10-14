Continuing its winning streak, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer action-drama War is soon to touch the Rs 275 cr mark at the box office within 12 days of release. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the high octane action flick which released on Gandhi Jayanti looks adamant leave a mark at the box-office. The film has not only made its way in the top grosser of all time this weekend and looks on the verge to outshine the collections of Kabir Singh.

Kabir Singh became the top-grossing film of 2019 with Rs 276.34 crores but looks like War will overtake Shahid Kapoor’s film as it has already collected Rs 257.50 crores in just two weeks!

Film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the Box Office collections. “#War continues its splendid run in Weekend 2… Shows big gains on [second] Sat and Sun, taking it closer to ₹ 275 cr mark… #War [#Hindi; Week 2] Fri 7.10 cr, Sat 11.20 cr, Sun 13.20 cr. Total: ₹ 260 cr. Including #Tamil + #Telugu: ₹ 271.65 cr. #India biz”, he writes.

“#War biz at a glance… Week 1: ₹ 238.35 cr [9 days], Weekend 2: ₹ 33.30 cr, Total: ₹ 271.65 cr

#India biz. ⭐️ #War is #YashRaj’s fourth highest-grossing film, after #TigerZindaHai, #Sultan and #Dhoom3. Nett BOC. #India biz. #War emerges 11th highest-grossing #Hindi film… 1. #Baahubali2 [#Hindi], 2. #Dangal, 3. #Sanju, 4. #PK, 5. #TigerZindaHai, 6. #BajrangiBhaijaan, 7. #Padmaavat, 8. #Sultan, 9. #Dhoom3, 10. #KabirSingh… #Uri moves to the 12th position. #India biz.”, Taran Adarsh added.

Lastly, this is the fifth Yash Raj Films to cross Rs 100 crore plus net box-office collection over the third day after ‘Dhoom 3’, ‘Sultan’, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ and ‘Thugs of Hindostan’. The film that also stars Vaani Kapoor opposite Hrithik, shows the two male superstars pitted in a massive showdown.