The Gandhi Jayanti biggie this year – YRF’s War has set the Box Office on fire with its terrific performance. After registering many records to its name, the Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer has neared the benchmark of Rs 75 crore on its day 2. The film minted a whopping Rs 51.6 crore on its opening day. The second day saw a dip in the collections but the film is expected to gain momentum in the weekend, after today – Friday. War collected an estimated total of Rs 23 crore on its second day, which is a prominent dip but considering it’s a weekday, the film should grow back in the first weekend.

The film is expected to be declared a clear hit by the end of its first weekend as Saturday and Sunday are set to bring great moolah. The official second-day figures of War are yet to be out.

With its thunderous opening at the Box Office, War has set new records for most people associated with it. It has emerged as the biggest opener for both Hrithik and Tiger and also for director Siddharth Anand. Bang Bang, which was released in 2014 on Gandhi Jayanti held the record for being the biggest opener for both Hrithik and Siddharth. War has also got the biggest opening for YRF and has emerged as the biggest all-time opener for a Hindi film, beating the likes of Thugs of Hindostan (2018), Sultan (2016) and Bharat (2019). Trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed the same news in his tweet on Thursday. He wrote, “#War creates H-I-S-T-O-R-Y… Sets new benchmarks for #Hindi films… Big holiday [#GandhiJayanti] + unprecedented hype results in mind boggling *Day 1* total… Crosses the previous best – #ThugsOfHindostan – by a margin, despite lower screen count.” (sic)

War was one of the most anticipated Hindi films of the year and the hype around it was unprecedented. Several factors attracted the viewers to theatres including the epic tagline ‘Hrithik vs Tiger’, the fact that it’s the biggest action entertainer coming from YRF and it’s bringing two of the most loved action superstars of the country together in one frame. Watch out this space for more updates on the Box Office collection of War!

