Actor Deepika Padukone has had a fantastic career trajectory in Bollywood. From being the Shanti of Bollywood, she is now appearing as Malti, a woman who rises like a phoenix from the ashes after facing an acid attack, in her upcoming film Chhapaak. The film is based on a real-life acid attack survivor named Laxmi Agarwal who faced acid attack at the age of 15 in Delhi.

In her exclusive interview with India.com, Deepika reveals that her portrayal of Malti has been both problematic and inspiring. The actor talks about burning the prosthetics to get out of her character and comments on her 11-year long journey in Bollywood. Check out these videos: