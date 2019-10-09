The excitement level is at 100 as we will be seeing our king of Bollywood and superstar Shah Rukh Khan in a special episode with popular American TV host David Letterman. Shah Rukh Khan will be appearing as Letterman’s next guest on his popular Netflix talk show ‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction’.

Shah Rukh has revealed the trailer of the show which has already hosted Malala Yousafzai, Barack Obama and George Clooney. He wrote alongside the video, “The most fun I’ve had being interviewed. Thank u so much @Letterman for being so gracious and all happiness. U r a gentleman, sir ! Also @netflix & @NetflixIndia for having me over at NY.”

The trailer looks all interesting and funny, the Bollywood Badshah’s entry to the show seems equally exciting. Introduced as “the most popular movie star in the world” by Letterman, Khan got a rousing welcome with a long round of thunderous applause from the studio audience.

The welcome was such that Letterman had to look at his watch when the audience wouldn’t stop applauding for King Khan. In the video, we can see Shah Rukh Khan has prepared some Italian delicacies along with ace host who visited his bungalow in Mumbai on the occasion of Eid this year.

Playing a prank with the actor, Letterman pretends to have cut his finger. Shah Rukh smilingly says, “The scripting was very good. The performance fell short,” he said. In the end, SRK appreciated the host by saying “For me, it was really wonderful to have met a person of his caliber, of his stature and of course of his talent”.

Watch the trailer here:

The exclusive interview will launch on Netflix on October 25, 2019.

After Zero, Shah Rukh took a break from signing any new film for a while. It’s been almost a year since he was last seen on big screen.