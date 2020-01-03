In an exclusive chat with India.com, actor and ex-Bigg Boss winner Vindu Dara Singh comments on the ongoing controversies about Bigg Boss 13. The actor has been actively slamming Rashami Desai on Twitter in her fights against Siddharth Shukla inside the house. However, in the interview, he maintains that he knows both Rashami and Siddharth personally for a very long time and he knows they have got some unsolved matters between then.

Vindu adds that Rashami is a ‘wonderful girl’ and the audience shouldn’t judge her on how she’s appearing inside the house. The actor went on to say that there’s bad blood between Siddharth and Rashami and that’s the reason they have been brought together for the show in this season. Vindu once again highlights that both the contestants are good human beings but when they come face-to-face, they can’t stand each other and that’s what is happening inside the house as well. Watch Vindu’s interview here:

The actor, who launched his food label at a mall in Noida, UP, further said Rashami’s aggression is not the point of concern but the fact that she’s showing aggression on wrong issues is something that has left the fans dismayed. Vindu took Arhaan’s name and said Rashami didn’t show this level of aggression and concern against her boyfriend when she was rightly told about the facts he kept hidden from her.

Meanwhile, Arhaan Khan has been evicted from Bigg Boss 13. After coming out of the house, he talked to the media and mentioned that he is highly upset with the channel for digging out his past and revealing it to all on the national television. Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 13!