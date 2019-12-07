Actor Mona Singh, who is best known for her performance in the role of Jassi in Sony TV’s show Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, is all set to tie the knot. The actor is one of the most sought-after names in the Hindi television world and is loved by many. Now, as per a report in Mumbai Mirror, Mona is preparing to get married either by the end of this month or in the beginning of the next year. She has kept the details of her marriage a secret and not many know about the big day. However, the actor has requested bulk leaves from the makers of her web-series Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain and has been granted the same.

The report in the daily reveals that the makers have rejigged the entire shooting schedule as per Mona’s requirement and she will be shooting for all her parts together in one go till December 14. After this, she’s going on a few days leaves to get married to her beau who’s an investment banker from South India. The report quoted a source close to the show revealing that the producers were glad to give her a break and adjust the schedule accordingly.

“The producers were happy to oblige and pushed her schedule up, shooting all of Mona’s portions together, so she could take off for her big day. She will wrap up her scenes in 25 days, with December 14 being her last day on set,” said the source.

Mona has always been tight-lipped about her personal life. She made sure that no rumour, no controversy about her personal life gets out in the public. She was recently seen in Colors TV show Kavach alongside Vivek Dahiya. The actor is also playing an important role in Aamir Khan’s next film Laal Singh Chaddha.