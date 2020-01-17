The much-awaited song, What A Man Gotta Do, by Jonas Brothers, Nick, Kevin and Joe, is finally out and from what we gather from the video, fans anticipation has been treated well as it spills the beans on how they ended up impressing their respective lady loves – Priyanka Chopra, Danielle Jonas and Sophie Turner. The song has a feel-good vibe to it and the happy music is sure to leave the Internet’s mood pepped up for the coming days.

Taking to their respective social media handles, the three couples dropped the song which is already going viral across social media platforms. From Priyanka and Nick’s sizzling chemistry to Danielle-Kevin’s innocent romance and Sophie-Joe’s electric bond, the video reveals the undisclosed side of the celebrity brothers and fans can’t keep calm.

Watch the full video here:

Nick had earlier shared a poster inspired by 1983 release, Risky Business, starring Tom Cruise and Rebecca De Mornay. Twinning in white, Priyanka was seen nailing Nick down on the floor in the poster. Kevin, on the other hand, had shared a poster inspired by the 1989 release, Say Anything, starring John Cusack. In the poster shared, Kevin was seen recreating John’s holding up of a stereo while the other half of the poster featured his wife Danielle looking out of the window with a pup in her arms.

On the professional front, the Jonas Brothers have bagged a place in The Grammy 2020 nomination list which was announced recently. Bagging their first nomination after years were the Jonas Brothers whose musical band returned with a bang after six long years. The Grammy has nominated their ‘family single’ Sucker in the category of Best Pop Duo/ Group Performance. The 62nd Grammys are going to be held on January 26 and will be aired on CBS.