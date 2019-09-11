Bollywood actors have time and again come out to speak against body shaming that they went through in the past. Adding to the list of Vidya Balan, Deepika Padukone, Neha Dhupia, Nargis Fakhri, Huma Qureshi, Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut among others is Sonakshi Sinha. The actor weighed 95 kg once and in her latest interview, she revealed how even when she lost more than 30 kgs of weight after he debuted in the industry, she was deemed as fat and body-shamed by the media and the industry people.

The actor spoke to News18 in an interview and revealed she knew she needed to lose weight before making a foray in Bollywood. And when she lost over 30 kgs for Dabangg, a few appreciated her move but most still criticised her for being plump as compared to other female actors and judged her as per the conventional beauty standards for women.

Sonakshi explained, “I lost 30 kilos for my first film. When it released, the audiences lapped me up but the worst part is I was being fat-shamed by the industry people and the media. That really hurt.” She went on to reveal about her life before Bollywood. Sonakshi said when she was in college, she used to be bullied for her weight and even fellow women students used to mock her for her appearance.

The actor revealed, “I used to weigh around 95 kilos and I was always a big kid. Even though I used to do a lot of sports, the boys used to bully me and call me names. They wouldn’t give me the main roles in plays in school. They would always make me stand at the side or the narrator.”

In fact, in one incident, Sonakshi decided to take part in her college annual fashion show but a fellow female student discouraged her and body-shamed her for ‘being too big.’ The actor said, “We had to organise this annual fashion show and I wanted to be the model and walk on the ramp. So one of the thin girls told me, ‘You handle the lights’. I said, ‘Why? I want to walk the ramp’. She replied, ‘No, you are too big to walk the ramp.’ I just felt really bad.”

Well, it’s high time to rise above things like physical appearance, race, religion, gender and fake standards of beauty!