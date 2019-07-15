Deepika Padukone along with her sister Anisha Padukone flew to London to attend the Wimbledon 2019 final, held in All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club. Pictures of the Padukone sisters cheering during the match is taking the internet by storm.

The sister duo can be seen twinning in white outfits. Deepika looked stunning in an all-white ensemble by Ralph Lauren. She teamed it with with a tan RL50 Handbag by the same label. With beachy waves and subtle makeup, Deepika grabbed all eyes.

View this post on Instagram #deepikapadukone and #anishapadukone at the Wimbledon finals today @viralbhayani A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Jul 14, 2019 at 11:45am PDT

Along with them was spotted international model Kendall Jenner. She sported a blue shirt which she teamed with black sunglasses.

On the professional front, Deepika will be soon be seen sharing screen space with husband Ranveer Singh in ’83. She will be playing the role of cricketer Kapil Dev’s wife, Romi Dev.

Deepika made the announcement on Instagram by sharing a picture with Kabir and Ranveer. She captioned the image as, “& on to the next…Thank You @kabirkhankk for this incredible honour…! #RomiDev#Day1.” This will be the first time the two will be seen working together after their wedding.