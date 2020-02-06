Actor Angad Bedi is celebrating his 37th birthday on Thursday, February 6. His dear wife and actor, Neha Dhupia, took to social media to wish him the best on birthday and posed a mushy photograph. She posted on Instagram and expressed her love for the main man in her life. Neha wished that she wakes up by his side every morning in the lovely caption that read, “#happybirthday to the love of my life … how is it even possible to love you more and more each day… but I do, I really do! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ here’s wishing that i wake up to your kisses everyday and U wake up to mine, except when you have an early call time 😉🥰❤️😘 @angadbedi” (sic)

Neha and Angad are one of the most sought after Bollywood couples. Their Instagram timelines are filled with many adorable photos. While in some, they are posing with their daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi, in others, they are seen posing around beaches and at various Bollywood events. The two stars tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony in the year 2018. It was a hush-hush wedding and the news of the marriage was broken by Neha’s dear friend, Karan Johar, who took to Instagram to post a picture of the couple sitting inside a Gurudwara during their Anand Karaj. Soon, speculations regarding Neha’s pregnancy surfaced online and it was revealed later that the actor was pregnant during her wedding.

Interestingly, Angad’s former girlfriend, Nora Fatehi, also celebrates her birthday with him. The actor and popular dancer turned 28 on Thursday.