Soha Ali Khan misses her father and today she visited Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi’s grave with her little daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Taking to Instagram, she has shared a picture of her and Innaya’s hands that are extended towards Legendary cricketer’s grave. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Wish you were here. (sic)”

The inscription of the gravestone reads, “Love me when I am dead and do not let me die.” Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi died in 2011 following lung infection at the age of 70. His grave is placed next to his father Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi.

Earlier, in an interview with DNA, Soha said that her father was the coolest person in the world. She also wrote about her father in her debut novel, The Perils of Being Moderately Famous.

View this post on Instagram Wish you were here 💕 A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Dec 1, 2019 at 9:07pm PST



Earlier, talking about her father, she said, “I shared a good relationship with him and had a huge amount of respect for him. I’m happy that I put it down because after he passed away, these were the things that I was thinking about. We enjoyed each other’s company immensely. We went on holidays together. He would help me with my school debates, speeches (especially since he was a good orator), homework, and my visa application. I always thought he was the coolest person in the world and I was so lucky to be loved by someone who himself was loved by so many people.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Soha will be making her digital debut with a comedy series. Talking about the same, she told PTI, “I am looking forward to starting something in January and it will be 30 or 40 days commitment. I have never stayed this long away from my daughter Inaaya, I will take her with me. It is a comedy in a web-series space. The last couple of episodes are being written. The official announcement will come soon.”

She along with her husband Kunal Kemmu will co-produce untitled biopic of eminent lawyer and politician Ram Jethmalani.