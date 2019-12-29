The wedding bells, not just in Tinsletown but also in the world of small-screen stars, were clinging loud and continuous since January 2019. With one celebrity after another dropping the news of their betrothal, the fans had a crazy year checking out the latest couple goals or designer wear as their favourites slew on their big day.

Check out the list, in chronological order, of famous Indian celebrities who tied the knot in 2019:

Sheena Bajaj-Rohit Purohit

Television actors Rohit Purohit and Sheena Bajaj tied the knot on January 22 at a resort in Jaipur. The two, who have been in a relationship for four years after working together in 2012, looked adorable in their traditional attires. The two reportedly got married as per Punjabi and Marwari rituals. Sheena and Rohit, who had met on the sets of television show Arjun, had held the pre-wedding ceremonies the same day as their wedding. Sheena, who shared the pictures on her Instagram page, looked absolutely radiant in a magenta and yellow lehenga, while Rohit looked equally smart in a yellow kurta and off-white pyjamas with a Nehru jacket.

Prateik Babbar–Sanya Sagar

Late actress Smita Patil and Raj Babbar’s son Prateik Babbar tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Sanya Sagar on January 23, 2019. The wedding, which was a three-day affair, took place in Lucknow and the ceremony was conducted according to Marathi rituals. The bride and groom both looked resplendent in traditional attires, with Sanya wearing a yellow saree that had green and red borders while Prateik was dressed in a cream cloured kurta-pyjama.

Soundarya Rajinikanth-Vishagan Vanangamudi

Superstar Rajinikanth’s daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth got married to actor-businessman Vishagan Vanangamudi in Chennai on February 11. The wedding was a lavish affair with many prominent names from the Tamil film industry blessing the couple, along with the members of the families and close friends. Soundarya, who is the younger daughter of Rajinikanth, is a graphic designer, producer and director who primarily works in the Tamil film industry. Vishagan, made his acting debut with Tamil thriller Vanjagar Ulagam, in 2018. Soundarya was previously married to industrialist Ashwin Ramkumar with whom she has a son named Ved Krishna while Vishagan was previously married to Kanikha Kumaran. Soundarya is also the founder and owner of Ochre Picture Productions. Vishagan, on the other hand, runs a pharmaceutical company in Tamil Nadu.

Neeti Mohan–Nihaar Pandya

The Ishq Vala Love singer, Neeti Mohan got married to actor Nihaar Pandya in a lavish wedding ceremony at Hyderabad’s Taj Falaknuma Palace. She married to the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi star on February 15 amid the presence of close friends and family members. For those who don’t know, Neeti and Nihaar met through a common friend and it was reportedly a love at first sight for the actor. The two successfully hid their relationship for a long before announcing their wedding. They also appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show where Nihaar went down on his knees to propose to Neeti.

Shloka Mehta-Akash Ambani

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s son Akash Ambani tied the knot with diamond merchant Russell Mehta’s daughter, Shloka Mehta in a fairytale wedding on March 9. Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani got married at Jio World Centre, BKC in Mumbai. The venue was decked up with flowers as the entire film industry took part in the wedding festivities of Akash and Shloka. Several prominent names from all the world graced the night. Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and his wife Cherie Blair came in for the celebrations. Businessmen Lakshmi Niwas Mittal-Usha Mittal, Anand Mahindra and Gautam Singhania, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Microsoft head Satya Nadella among others were also present.

Sayyeshaa Saigal–Arya

Saira Banu’s grandniece Sayyeshaa Saigal tied the knot with her love Arya on March 10, 2019, in Hyderabad. The wedding, held as per Muslim customs, was a private yet memorable affair that was attended by some of the biggest names in the industry. On March 14, they had a reception in Chennai for their friends from the industry. Arya aka Jamshad Cethirakath is an Indian film actor and producer, who mainly appears in Tamil films besides appearing in a number of Malayalam productions. On the other hand, Sayyeshaa Saigal is the daughter of actress Shaheen Banu and actor Sumeet Saigal and the grandniece of veteran Bollywood stars Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu.

Bruna Abdullah-Allan Frase

Grand Masti star, Bruna Abdullah tied the knot with boyfriend-fiance Allan Fraser, in May this year in a close-knitted ceremony. The wedding reportedly took place on a cliff top overlooking the sea in Phuket, Thailand. The couple welcomed a beautiful baby girl on August 31st this year.

Nusrat Jahan–Nikhil Jain

Nusrat got married to Nikhil Jain on June 19, in the Turkish town of Bodrum in an intimate ceremony. The event had the presence of close relatives and friends who earlier reached the port town in Mugla province on the southern Aegean coast of Turkey. Nusrat’s parents and sister had flown with her to Bodrum on June 16. The Bengali actor, who contested her first election in the 2019 Lok Sabha election from the Basirhat seat, won with a huge margin. The gala reception ceremony was held in Kolkata on July 4 where eminent personalities from the Bengali film industry and political leaders graced the occasion.

Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen

Actor Sushmita Sen‘s brother Rajeev Sen got married to Charu Asopa in a beautiful wedding ceremony in June this year, in Goa. The couple had a Christian as well as a traditional Bengali style wedding in the week-long festivities.

Pooja Batra–Nawab Shah

Actor Pooja Batra and Dabangg 3 actor Nawab Shah tied the knot on July 4. Pooja was earlier married to orthopedic surgeon Dr Sonu S Ahluwalia from 2002 to 2010 and their divorce was finalised in the year 2011. Pooja took fans by surprise as she revealed about her Arya Samaj wedding directly in an interview before flooding her social media handle with wedding pictures.

Anandita Mariwala-Arjun Kothari

Arjun Kothari, the nephew of Mukesh Ambani, tied the knot with the girl of his dreams, Anandita Mariwala, in November this year. Anandita is the daughter of industrialists Anjali and Rajen Mariwala (of Marico Industries). Indian business tycoons Mukesh and Anil Ambani had even hosted a lavish bash in Mumbai for their sister Nina Kothari’s son, ahead of his wedding. Dropping down to join the lovebirds in the celebrations were the top shots of the Bollywood industry who added all the glamour and spark to the night.

Mona Singh-Shyam

Actor Mona Singh tied the knot with her South Indian investment banker-boyfriend Shyam on December 27, 2019. The wedding took place with close friends and family members in attendance. Mona looked gorgeous in a red shimmery lehenga teamed up with a huge maang tikka, chooda and other bridal jewellery. Her groom, Shyam, had donned a yellow sherwani for the nuptials. The wedding took place as per the Hindu customs. Mona has always been tight-lipped about her personal life. She made sure that no rumour, no controversy about her personal life gets out in the public.