Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Divya Bhatnagar has tied the knot with longtime beau Gagan aka Gabru. The couple got married secretly as their parents disapproved of the inter-caste marriage. Announcing the news on Instagram, Divya shared a picture of her wedding ceremony. In the photo, Divya looks gorgeous in pink lehenga teamed up with bridal jewellery and chooda. Gagan looks dapper in beige kurta teamed up with a pink waistcoat. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “WE DID. (sic)”

WE DID ❤️❤️ A post shared by Divya Bhatnagar (@divyabhatnagarofficial) on Dec 22, 2019 at 8:35pm PST

Talking about her wedding to Bombay Times, she revealed that they wanted a simple wedding and only invited handful of close friends for their big day. She was quoted as saying, “We wanted a simple wedding without any taam-jhaam and so, we only invited a handful of close friends on our big day. We performed all rituals, including mehendi, haldi and the chooda ceremony. Everything happened suddenly. We have been in a relationship for five years and have weathered many storms, but we were certain that we wanted to be together.”

Their families did not attend the wedding as they were against their marriage. She said, “Gagan and I have faced a lot of hurdles as our families did not approve of our relationship. Every time we thought of tying the knot, we would face a new obstacle. We got engaged in 2015, without our families present to solemnise the ceremony.”

Talking about her mother being against the wedding, she said, “My mother was against our marriage, as we belong to different castes. We tried our best to convince her, but in vain. Both my mom and I have been through tough times after my father passed away in 2017. I even moved to Delhi, as I was shattered after his death and not in a state to work. I returned to Mumbai eventually, because I wanted to get my life back on track. Despite all these odds, Gagan and I were sure about being together. Finally, we decided to tie the knot.”