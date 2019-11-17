Actor Parineeti Chopra has been training hard to prepare for her role in her upcoming film Saina, a biopic on the life of ace Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal. Parineeti plays the titular character in the film and is going through rigorous training to fit into the shoes of one of the most celebrated athletes in the world. Recently, she posted a picture on Instagram revealing that she got an injury while practising for her game and has been advised bed rest for sometime. What caught our attention on the post was a comment made by popular singer Amaal Malik. He took to Pari’s post and wished her a speedy recovery.

Acknowledging Pari’s contribution to the film, he said, ‘you’ve stepped in and saved the film’. Now, this is quite interesting considering there were many rumours about how Parineeti stepped in when Shraddha Kapoor moved out of the project after all the announcements were made and the dates of the shooting were locked. In fact, she had also started practising for her role and began shooting for a few scenes in the film.

With Amaal’s comment, it’s clear that Parineeti replacing Shraddha in the film has an interesting story behind, something that has been kept away from the audience. Amaal’s entire comment read, “I told you don’t push it 🧐⁣⁣

So jaa abhi 5 6 din, you’ll be up and roaring in no time 👊🏻💯⁣

You and the entire team of #Saina has put their life into this film.⁣⁣

You’ve stepped in and saved the film & trust me !!⁣

The entire genetation will witness magic in every scene.⁣⁣

The tears, the blood & sweat , will not go in vain.⁣⁣

Chalo Pari, Time To Be Sherni 💪🏻” (sic)

Parineeti replied to the comment in a sweet way and simply wrote, “Oyeee paaagal love you 💕💕 @amaal_mallik” (sic). Check out the post here:

Earlier, when producer Bhushan Kumar revealed that Parineeti was taking over the titular character from Shraddha, he mentioned that the previous lead had date-conflict. Saina was announced by Nehwal in April 2017. It was only earlier this year that the change in the lead cast was made. Directed by Amol Gupte, Saina is slated to hit the screens in early 2020.