Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has registered an FIR against Yash Raj Films (YRF) for allegedly pocketing Rs 100 crore by collecting music royalties of members of the Indian Performing Rights Society (IPRS). The society has filed a complaint against the production house alleging that YRF stopped them from collecting royalty money from telecom companies, radio stations and other music streaming platforms. The FIR includes the names ofYRF directors Aditya Chopra and Uday Chopra.

The FIR also mentions that the society has the legal rights to collect the royalties on behalf of its artistes including music producers. However, they have alleged that YRF collected that money without any authority.

News agency PTI quoted an official speaking on behalf of the complainant. He mentioned that YRF has faltered by alleging pocketing of Rs 100 crore.

The FIR has been registered under Section 409 – Criminal Breach of Trust, Section 34 – Common Intention of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). More details in the case are awaited.