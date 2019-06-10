As India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Monday, a slew of film celebrities, including his rumoured ex-girlfriend and actor Kim Sharma lauded him for his achievements on the field. After Yuvraj announced that he has “decided to move on” from the sport, his actress wife Hazel Keech penned an Instagram post and called it the “end of an era”. “Be proud of yourself husband, now onto the next chapter… Love you,” she added.

Hazel’s post got attention not just from the couple’s fans, but also from Kim, whom he reportedly dated for some years before splitting in 2007. “Shine brighter you lovely duo,” Kim wrote on Hazel’s post. She also took to her own Twitter account and wrote: “Well played Yuvraj. A standing ovation for some unforgettable moments in sport. May your next phase be as smashing with Hazel.”

Take a look at the post here:

Well played @YUVSTRONG12 A standing ovation for some unforgettable moments in sport . May your next phase be as smashing with @hazelkeech 💕 — Kim Sharma (@kimsharma3) June 10, 2019

Yuvraj Singh and Kim Sharma dated for four years and ended their relationship in 2007. There were even rumours of them getting married but some reports suggested that Yuvraj’s mother, Shabnam Singh, didn’t approve of Kim, while others claimed it was the actor’s obsessive behaviour that led to the break-up. Later, Kim was quoted saying that they had compatibility issues. In 2010, she had a hush-hush wedding with Kenyan businessman Ali Punjani and relocated to Nairobi.

Kim Sharma is not the only actress Yuvraj was linked within Bollywood before he settled with Hazel. He also reportedly dated Preeti Jhangiani, Minissha Lamba, Shamita Shetty, Riya Sen and even Deepika Padukone. Preity Zinta’s name had also come up once, but angry about the references she had clearly denied having a relationship with Yuvraj.

Even Bollywood celebrities wished the best journey ahead to Yuvraj, who had hit 6 sixes at the inaugural edition of the World T20 in South Africa in 2007.

(With inputs from IANS)