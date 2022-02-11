Bengaluru: The IPL Player Auction 2022 is set to begin on Saturday at 12 PM at Hotel ITC Gardenia in Bengaluru. The auction will be held on February 12 and 13 with a total of 590 cricketers set to go under the hammer during the two-day mega auction. The auction will be broadcast on the Star Sports network in India. India.Com will also bring you LIVE updates of the event. One must note that the 8 IPL teams in the fray have already retained 27 players. The two new teams – Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans – have got three players each. However, all eyes will be on the first set of ten marquee players who will go under the hammer first and are expected to begin a bidding war on Saturday.Also Read - IPL 2022 Mega Auction: CSK Captain MS Dhoni Meets U-19 Jharkhand Players; PICS go VIRAL

Each team can have a maximum number of 25 players and at least 18 in their squad. Amongst 590 players (370 Indian, 220 Overseas), who have registered for the auction, 228 are capped players, 355 are uncapped and seven belong to Associate Nations. Also Read - IPL Auction 2022 Livestream: Where And How To Watch

Here’s a list of 10 players who will go under the hammer first and may trigger a bidding war

Shikhar Dhawan Mohd. Shami Faf Du Plessis David Warner Pat Cummins Shreyas Iyer R Ashwin Quinton De Kock Kagiso Rabada Trent Boult

The marquee set will be followed by a full round of capped players by specialties — batsmen, all-rounders, wicketKeeper/batsmen, fast Bowlers, and spin bowlers and then move into a full specialism round of uncapped players. Also Read - DC Capitals Coach Ricky Ponting Draw Similarities Between Rishabh Pant and Adam Gilchrist

Among the Indian players – Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur and Yuzvendra Chahal are likely to attract attention from the team owners during the mega-auction.

3 IPL Teams Would Look For A Captain

Three teams — Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) — need a captain and Shreyas Iyer, who is a potential candidate to lead a side, could go for megabucks.

Young Ishan Kishan, a dashing wicketkeeper-batter, who is tailor-made for T20 cricket, is also a hot prospect to fetch big money. Pacer Harshal Patel, the highest wicket-taker of IPL 2021, has different variations, which are tough to pick and his miserly death over bowling is an invaluable asset, so he is set to fetch a big amount.

Then there are Deepak Chahar and Yuzvendra Chahal, who have a terrific record in IPL for playing at CSK and RCB, also set to attract bidders with their skills. Also, not to forget, Shardul Thakur, who will fit the bill for a franchise looking for a seamer who can contribute with the bat as a finisher.

So do watch this space on Saturday, as we will be bringing you the latest news from the IPL 2022 mega-auction in Bengaluru.