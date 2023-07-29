Home

10 More Matches To Prepare, India Yet To Get Combinations Right Ahead Of 2023 ODI World Cup

Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were rested for the second ODI against West Indies in Barbados.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. (Image: Twitter)

Barbados: The Indian team management are still unsure about their final playing XI going into the World Cup at home as they rested captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in second ODI against West Indies on Saturday.

With just 10 ODIs to go (provided India play the Asia Cup final), the West Indies tour should have been India’s dress rehearsal. But instead, Rohit’s men are still in the experimental mode, allowing the experts to point fingers on India’s lack of clarity ahead of such a big tournament.

Hardik Pandya, who is leading the side in Rohit’s absence, said there are still a ‘few questions that need to be answered’ during the coin toss, that clearly states, the Indian team management are unsure about KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer’s return to the Indian side.

Although both the batters have started knocking at the nets, it is is still unsure whether they are batting at full flow. “They (Iyer and Rahul) have resumed batting in the nets and are currently undergoing strength and fitness drills.

“The BCCI Medical Team is satisfied with their progress and will increase their intensity in terms of both skills and strength and conditioning in the coming days,” BCCI had said in its medical update few days ago.

Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill will form the Indian opening pair with Sanju Samson coming at No.3. Ravinra Jadeja will come out at No. 6 with Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur to follow so that India’s middle order has the influx of allrounders.

India’s Test speciallist, Hanuam Vihari too admitted the fact that India are yet to find a settled playing XI for the World Cup and that is lot to do with the uncertainties of injured Rahul and Iyer. “India still do not have a clear playing XI in their mind with just few days to go for the World Cup. That is lot to do with injuries to Rahul and Iyer,” he said during the pre-match show.

With Axar Patel making the side, it also gives the thinktank the chance how the combination of three spinners pans out, especially in the tracks like in Chennai, where the slow bowlers get much assistance than the seamers. Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav are the other tweakers.

Lack Of Clarity For Ishan Kishan

Considering that Rohit and Gill open the batting in the World Cup, left-handed Kishan doesn’t find a place in the top-order – the slot Mumbai Indians batter batted majority of his career. Kohli comes next in the order. In that case, the Indian management should make him bat in the middle-order to give him that clarity going into the World Cup. Kishan is likely to make the 15-member squad as the second wicketkeeper if Rahul is fit to play.

What Happens When Rahul, Iyer Come In?

The return of Rahul and Iyer will answer a lot of questions. Provided they come in, which is expected to be during the Asia Cup next month, India’s batting order looks sorted. In that case, Gill opens the batting with Rohit with Kohli coming at his usual No.3. Iyer bats at No.4 with Rahul following him. Rahul will also keep the wickets. Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja take No.6 and 7 spots respectively.

