10 Virat Kohli records in Indian Premier League that may never be broken – From most centuries to fours – All you need to know

Virat Kohli doesn’t seem real at times. An athlete so determined to be the best that he does probably everything to remain on the highest level. If something were missing in his illustrious career, then it were multiple Indian Premier League titles. He has it now and he has two of them.
While the first one in 2025 would always remain special for it was his maiden silverware with RCB, the second trophy would feel even better as it came with a classic half-century from Kohli while chasing 156 – the perfect setting for a final.
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The former captain struck a four and a six to finish off the title decider on his side’s favor, remaining not-out at 75 off 42. Interestingly, it was Virat Kohli’s third consecutive T20 title since breaking the drought with team India at the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. His contributions across these tournaments is immense and so is the joy he brings to his fans’ lives.
Virat Kohli came up with yet another sensational season with the bat in IPL 2026, slightly better than the last one as we had the chance to see him score a century in the competition after 2 years. He finished the season with 675 runs at an all-time best strike rate of 165.85, including a triple figure score and 5 half-centuries to finish at 4th in the Orange Cap race.
He also broke or reached a number of record milestones and here are 10 of those that will be very hard to match.
Virat Kohli stands completely alone on top of the all time run-scoring list in IPL and franchise cricket. He is the first and only batter in IPL history to breach the 9,000-run mark, sitting strong at 9,336 runs across 283 matches. To put this into perspective, his closest competitor is Indian ODI teammate Rohit Sharma, who trails him by more than 2,000 runs at 7,329.
Kohli has mastered the art of probably everything, winning trophies and scoring lots of centuries and that’s why also holds the record for the most centuries in IPL history with 9 hundreds to his name. He added his 9th during the 2026 season with a brilliant unbeaten 105* against the Kolkata Knight Riders.
Consistency in a single tournament is hard, but sustaining it across a decade is even tougher and that’s what makes Virat Kohli a legend in the Indian Premier League. With his 675 runs this season, Kohli has become the first player in history to score 500-plus runs in 9 different editions of the IPL. He moved ahead of KL Rahul (8 seasons) and David Warner (7 seasons) to claim this milestone.
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In 2016, Kohli had put together arguably the greatest individual batting performance ever seen in the cash rich league. He scored 973 runs in just 16 innings at an astonishing average of 81.08, hitting 4 centuries and 7 fifties. Despite the come up of flat tracks, smaller boundaries and the Impact Player rule, no batter has managed to break this record which appears to be immortal until each team plays at least 18 games per season.
In what has now become an unpredictable market of mega auctions and player trades, Virat Kohli has always remained loyal to RCB for 19 consecutive seasons without ever entering the auction pool no matter how poor a season might have passed by. This is a record in itself and one that is impossible to break.
While T20 cricket is usually known for massive sixes, Kohli’s game relies on risk-free cricketing shots for fours. He leads the all-time charts for the most fours hit in the IPL with 844 and this season he scored 73 of those.
Virat Kohli had an outstanding one-on-one battle with Gujarat Titans’ South African pacer Kagiso Rabada who conceded 82 runs against his Indian counterpart. This sets an all-time IPL record for most runs scored by a single batter against one particular bowler.
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