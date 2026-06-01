10 Virat Kohli records in Indian Premier League that may never be broken – From most centuries to fours – All you need to know

Virat Kohli came up with yet another sensational season with the bat in IPL 2026, slightly better than the last one as we had the chance to see him score a century in the competition after 2 years

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli celebrates after the team won the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 final match against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on Sunday, May 31, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Virat Kohli doesn’t seem real at times. An athlete so determined to be the best that he does probably everything to remain on the highest level. If something were missing in his illustrious career, then it were multiple Indian Premier League titles. He has it now and he has two of them.

While the first one in 2025 would always remain special for it was his maiden silverware with RCB, the second trophy would feel even better as it came with a classic half-century from Kohli while chasing 156 – the perfect setting for a final.

Also Read: Where Rajat Patidar Stands Among IPL’s Most Successful Captains?

The former captain struck a four and a six to finish off the title decider on his side’s favor, remaining not-out at 75 off 42. Interestingly, it was Virat Kohli’s third consecutive T20 title since breaking the drought with team India at the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. His contributions across these tournaments is immense and so is the joy he brings to his fans’ lives.

Virat Kohli came up with yet another sensational season with the bat in IPL 2026, slightly better than the last one as we had the chance to see him score a century in the competition after 2 years. He finished the season with 675 runs at an all-time best strike rate of 165.85, including a triple figure score and 5 half-centuries to finish at 4th in the Orange Cap race.

He also broke or reached a number of record milestones and here are 10 of those that will be very hard to match.