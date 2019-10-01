Indian duo of N Wilson Singh and Satish Kumar Prahapati came up with an impressive performance to win gold in the 10m platform synchronised diving here at the on-going 10th Asian Age Group Championships on Monday in Bengaluru.

India extended their total medal tally to 60 medal (17 gold, 23 silver and 20 bronze) in the prestigious championships, which is the largest aquatic event in Asia. Wilson Singh and Satish Kumar scored 290.19 to beat Uzbekistan’s Zaynetdinov Marsel and Khasanov Botir who scored 280.53 points. The bronze medal was won by Mojtaba Valipour and Masood Vakili of Iran with 266.16 points in the event. “We are very happy with our performance. We prepared very well for this championships and the national camp in Pune was important to sharpen our skills. We are happy it has paid off. Divers from Uzbekistan were very good and we expected a good fight from them. It was a very close competition,” stated Wilson on winning the gold medal.

India’s Ramananda Sharma continued his fine form as he bagged a silver medal for India in the 3m springboard for open category while Siddharth Pradeshi added another bronze medal to his kitty in the same event here at the 10th Asian Age Group Championships on Monday.

Sharma scored a total of 287.75 points behind Philippines’ Deorelar Francisco who scored 295.70 points while Pradeshi scored 282.15 points. “I am slightly disappointed about missing the gold. Philippines diver was flawless in all his attempts, I have a few more events left and hopefully I will be better than today,” expressed Sharma after his silver-medal feat.

In men’s water polo, unbeaten Japan won gold after they secured convincing 21-6 win against Sri Lanka in their last round robin league match to finish with 12 points. Earlier in the tournament they won against China (33-4), India (18-9), Iran (22-4), Kazakhstan (19-7), Uzbekistan (32-11). Kazakhstan who win silver secured wins against China (13-7), India (19-6), Iran (9-6), Sri Lanka (27-1) but lost to Japan (7-19) and Uzbekistan (9-10). Hosts India meanwhile had a disappointing outing in water polo as they finished last in the fray of six teams.

Meanwhile, in artistic swimming which has over 130 participants from nine countries including China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Thailand and Philippines, the Japanese dominated the show with 4 gold and 1 silver medal while China has won 1 gold and 3 silver. Kazakhstan too won gold 1 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze medal in the championships.